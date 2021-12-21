$142.07 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post $142.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.00 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $132.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $552.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.90 million to $552.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $572.33 million, with estimates ranging from $568.30 million to $575.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

