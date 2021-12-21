$156.54 Million in Sales Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will post sales of $156.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.87 million and the lowest is $152.20 million. Plug Power posted sales of $139.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $494.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $476.50 million to $500.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $891.68 million, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $922.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 377.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 56.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 556,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after acquiring an additional 201,940 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 54.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 561,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 198,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.55. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

