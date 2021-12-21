1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 491 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $232.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $189.76 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.97 and a 200-day moving average of $230.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.