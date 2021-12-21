1900 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,679 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $22,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 208,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.10.

