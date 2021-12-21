1900 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,450 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.31.

