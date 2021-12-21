1900 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 156.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

C stock opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

