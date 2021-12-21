$2.30 EPS Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to announce earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.39. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on WAL shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11,777.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 595,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,245,000 after purchasing an additional 119,642 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,347,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WAL traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.22. 876,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.54. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $57.98 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.