$21.15 Million in Sales Expected for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will post $21.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.90 million. Kymera Therapeutics reported sales of $12.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $88.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.45 million to $137.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $90.82 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%.

KYMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $948,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 41,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,358,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,996 shares of company stock worth $4,188,243. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

KYMR opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.30. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $91.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.40.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

