218,989 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 218,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,491,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Equitable as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 21.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth about $245,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 25.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 316,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth about $7,382,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,988 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.