21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $8.19

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $8.54. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 14,745 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

