$224.18 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report sales of $224.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.15 million and the lowest is $214.90 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $178.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $812.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $785.40 million to $837.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $948.10 million, with estimates ranging from $840.44 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

