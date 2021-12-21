22,438 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,438 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $548.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $514.25 and a 200-day moving average of $459.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $566.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $243.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

