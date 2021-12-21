36,153 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.61.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $245.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.78. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

