3,632 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $257,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 12.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 30.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Generac by 40.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.52.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $346.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.41 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $426.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

