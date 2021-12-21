3M (MMM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently:

12/16/2021 – 3M is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $201.00 to $198.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $182.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $201.00 to $199.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $201.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $202.00 to $201.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $194.00 to $191.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $192.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $194.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $179.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.92. 1,992,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.30. The company has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

