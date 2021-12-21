$441.09 Million in Sales Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will announce sales of $441.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $437.90 million and the highest is $442.90 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $220.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,383,000 after purchasing an additional 192,794 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after acquiring an additional 344,422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after acquiring an additional 437,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 188,303 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

