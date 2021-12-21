$441.89 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce $441.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $436.70 million and the highest is $457.30 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $466.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXAS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.25. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $73.41 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.77.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

