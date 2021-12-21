$45.13 Million in Sales Expected for European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to post $45.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.90 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year sales of $178.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.05 million to $179.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $202.05 million, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $204.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on EWCZ. Guggenheim began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised European Wax Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWCZ. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,495,000.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

