54,963 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,963 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,095,218 shares of company stock worth $852,801,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $386.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.