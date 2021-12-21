$560.80 Million in Sales Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post sales of $560.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $559.55 million and the highest is $562.00 million. DocuSign posted sales of $430.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

DocuSign stock opened at $148.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of -255.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

In other news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,733 shares of company stock valued at $12,544,667. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,143,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

