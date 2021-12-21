$69.19 Million in Sales Expected for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to post $69.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.30 million and the lowest is $69.09 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $65.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year sales of $271.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.78 million to $272.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $315.61 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $316.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LASR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $192,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,006 shares of company stock worth $4,251,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in nLIGHT by 212.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.