71,707 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,000. Procore Technologies makes up 1.2% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Procore Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCOR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,344,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,306,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.43. 677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,162. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.32. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

In other Procore Technologies news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $150,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Crigman sold 20,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,840,674.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,801,550 shares of company stock valued at $166,412,637 in the last ninety days.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

