89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.37. 933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,641. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $250.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 89bio has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $28.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts expect that 89bio will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $115,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $318,220. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 89bio by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in 89bio by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 89bio by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

