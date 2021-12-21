92,272 Shares in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000. Duck Creek Technologies makes up 0.7% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Duck Creek Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth $37,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $88,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $1,099,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,003 shares of company stock worth $1,937,591 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCT traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -224.54 and a beta of -1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

