95,546 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 95,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,814,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

NVS stock opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

