99,355 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after buying an additional 4,193,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after buying an additional 3,704,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,792,000 after buying an additional 953,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,381,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,199,133 shares of company stock valued at $80,742,234. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

APO stock opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.