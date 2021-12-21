AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.80

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 116191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AACAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). AAC Technologies had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $656.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

