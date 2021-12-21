AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 122.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,904 shares of company stock valued at $34,618,143 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $130.86 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $133.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $231.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

