Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Trading Down 2.7%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.61. Approximately 1,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 255,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.
ABCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abcam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.19.
About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
