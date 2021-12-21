Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Trading Down 2.7%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.61. Approximately 1,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 255,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

ABCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abcam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Abcam by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,041,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after buying an additional 42,371 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Abcam during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Abcam by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,147,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after buying an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Abcam by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 454,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 37,516 shares in the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

