Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) General Counsel Jason W. Soncini Purchases 11,000 Shares

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 11,000 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ACTG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. 18,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,628. Acacia Research Co. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $249.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 78.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the third quarter worth $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 105.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

