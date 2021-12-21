ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 66,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,727,407 shares.The stock last traded at $22.17 and had previously closed at $27.09.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

