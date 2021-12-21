Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to announce sales of $195.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.10 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $74.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 162.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $738.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $737.50 million to $739.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $926.25 million, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $968.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.11 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on ACEL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $321,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $233,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,007 shares of company stock worth $3,898,603 over the last three months. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.19. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

