Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is WCM Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,054,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,994 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 4.5% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.96% of Accenture worth $1,936,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.40.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $385.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $413.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

