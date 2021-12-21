Access Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 559.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,341.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,454.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,434.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.