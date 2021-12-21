accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $870.69

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 870.69 ($11.50) and traded as low as GBX 716.84 ($9.47). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 754 ($9.96), with a volume of 35,644 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACSO. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.18) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.18) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,075 ($27.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 870.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 772.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £311.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28.

In related news, insider Steve Brown bought 8,000 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,265 ($16.71) per share, with a total value of £101,200 ($133,703.26).

About accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

