Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ARAY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 615,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,446. The firm has a market cap of $434.59 million, a PE ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. Accuray has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $107.44 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Accuray will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accuray news, SVP Patrick Spine sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $28,733.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 6,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $30,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,308 shares of company stock worth $307,351 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,369,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 813,424 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,692,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,948,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 348,644 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

