ACG Wealth Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ACG Wealth reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% during the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $307.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.22 and a 200-day moving average of $301.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

