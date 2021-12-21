ACG Wealth Has $1.41 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $342.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.