ACG Wealth Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

PFE opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

