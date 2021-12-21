ACG Wealth Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.52.

GNRC opened at $346.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.56. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.41 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

