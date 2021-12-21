ACG Wealth Trims Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

ACG Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,693 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $157,905.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $84.78.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

