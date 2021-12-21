Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,660 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average is $79.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

