Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.52. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 8,384 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 million, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of abuse deterrent, orally administered pharmaceutical products. Its technology platforms include AVERSION, IMPEDE, and LIMITX. The company was founded on April 10, 1935 and is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

