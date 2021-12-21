Acute Angle Cloud Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 69% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $823,351.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,159.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,025.43 or 0.08188515 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00316980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.75 or 0.00894536 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00072091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.80 or 0.00386096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.10 or 0.00254471 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.