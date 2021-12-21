Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.60. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 30,368 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADGI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.24). Analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

