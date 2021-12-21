Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Shares Up 4.2%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96. 2,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 31,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a market cap of $57.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.96.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72). Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 285.12% and a negative return on equity of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics Ltd will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Addex Therapeutics stock. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Addex Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.1% of New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. owned approximately 0.61% of Addex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

