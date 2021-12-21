Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $89.75. Addus HomeCare shares last traded at $87.76, with a volume of 79,331 shares.

ADUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $505,066 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 483,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,190,000 after purchasing an additional 82,205 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,579,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

