AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $257.67

Shares of AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 257.67 ($3.40) and traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.64). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.64), with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £50.06 million and a PE ratio of -46.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 226.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 257.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for AdEPT Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdEPT Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.