Aditus (ADI) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded down 68% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Aditus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aditus has traded 61.9% lower against the US dollar. Aditus has a market capitalization of $37,872.08 and $103,562.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00039626 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006662 BTC.

Aditus Coin Profile

Aditus (ADI) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net . The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

