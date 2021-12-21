Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells $1,500,427.50 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adobe stock traded up $7.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $557.52. 4,103,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $642.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $265.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

